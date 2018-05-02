Rs 12.75 lakh pilfered from man’s account in a cyber crime in Koradi

Nagpur: In a major cyber crime, an unidentified miscreant pilfered Rs 12.75 lakh from a man’s bank account by hacking his mobile phone.

The complainant, Vikram Sundarlal Setiya (40), resident of Plot No. 17, SK Gupta Marg, New Colony, Chhaoni, told Koradi police that he runs an industry named Sundar Industries at Smruti Nagar, Panjhra, Koradi.

An unidentified miscreant hacked Vikram’s mobile phone between 3 pm of August 18 and 4.30 pm of August 20 and transferred Rs 12.75 lakh from his bank account through RTG system. When Vikarm came to know about the cheating, he lodged a complaint with Koradi police in this connection.

Police constable Kailas, acting on the complaint of Vikram, booked the unidentified criminal under Section 420 of the IPC read with Sections 66(C), 66(D) of Information Technology Act and launched a search for the accused.