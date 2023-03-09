Rs 1000 crore multi-modal logistic hub to come up in Nagpur

Women to get 50% discount in state transport buses, 1% discount on stamp duty

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister and State Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis has started presenting Maharashtra’s Budget for 2023-24 on Thursday.

Multi-modal logistic hub to come up in Nagpur at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. The Government will also establish circular economy parks at Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, Smabhaji Nagar and Ratnagiri.

Mahatma Jan Arogya Scheme allocation increased from 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. It would also include 200 more ailments/diseases. Even kidney transplant operations grant to be increased to Rs 4 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh.

Poor citizens to be provided with Anand Shida (free ration kit) on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. Rs 1.63 crore to be allocated for this purpose: Devendra Fadnavis

Families having yellow and orange ration cards to get Rs 5,000 after birth of child, Rs 4,000 after Class 4, Rs 6,000 after Class 6 and Rs 8,000 after Class 11. Rs 75,000 will be given to the beneficiary girl after she attains the age of 18 years: Devendra Fadnavis

State government to expand Apla Dawakhana. The initiative we started got a huge response, seeing that now 700 Apla Dawakhana dispensaries will be started in the entire state in the name of late Balasaheb Thackeray, through which free treatment will be provided: Devendra Fadnavis

PM Awas scheme: Four lakh new homes to be constructed, of which 1.5 lakh would be for the backward category, 25,000 for Matang Samaj, says Devendra Fadnavis

Modi Awas Gharkul Yojana to be started with an outlay of Rs 12,000 crore. Of them, three lakh homes to be completed in 2023-24: Devendra Fadnavis

Gardens depicting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life journey through various means to be developed at Mumbai, Amravati, Nagpur and Nashik. The government has allocated Rs 250 crore for the purpose

Maharashtra’s share will be 1 trillion dollar in the 5 trillion dollar economy proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra govt announces economic development corporations for various communities

Jagatjyoti Mahatma Basaveshwar Economic Development Corporation to provide financial assistance to self-employed youth, educated unemployed youths and entrepreneurs of the Lingayat community. Sant Kashiba Gurav Youth Economic Development Corporation for the Gurava community. Raje Umaji Naik Economic Development Corporation for the Ramoshi community. Pailwan Kailasavasi Maruti Chavan Wadar Economic Development Corporation for Wadar Community will be established under Maharashtra State Other Backward Classes Development Corporation. These corporations will implement various welfare schemes for which an authorized share capital of Rs 50 crore will be given each.

