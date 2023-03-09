Nagpur’s LIT to be granted autonomous status: Deputy CM

State Government announces expansion of Nagpur International Airport. The Nagpur-Goa Shakti Marg proposal is ready, Fadnavis announced

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister and State Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis has started presenting Maharashtra’s Budget for 2023-24 on Thursday.

Nagpur’s Laxminarayan Institute of technology (LIT) to be granted autonomous status: Deputy CM

Airports in the state will be developed

Govt allocates Rs 527 crore for new passenger terminal at Shirdi Airport. Rs 734 crore allocated for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport land acquisition. Government announces expansion of Nagpur International Airport. A new international airport to be developed at Purandar.

Rs 12,000 honorarium to Maharashtra farmers per year

Contribution of the state government to Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samman Nidhi Yojana will be Rs 6,000 per farmer per annum. The Center will give the remaining Rs 6,000.

Maharashtra State Unorganized Workers Welfare Board will be set up to provide social security and welfare schemes to more than three crore unorganized sector workers. Maharashtra State Auto Rickshaw Taxi Driver-Owner Welfare Corporation will be established: Devendra Fadnavis

Allocations for waterways, farming announced

• Rs 162 crore investments in waterways.

• Rs 29,163 crore proposed for farming.

• Jems and Jewellery Centre at Navi Mumbai.

• Rs 43,000 crore for women and child development proposed.

• Scholarship for students of Classes 5th to 8th raised to Rs 5,000. For students of Classes 8th to 10th will be Rs 7,500.

• Rs 39,000 crore proposed for Metro projects in Thane, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

• Rs 1,729 crore proposed for beautification of Mumbai.

• Rs 351 crore for Late Bal Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park, Dadar proposed.

• Water transport from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, Thane, Vasai-Virar proposed.

• Rs 741 crore proposed for Dr B R Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mills, Dadar.

Remaining 2% work of Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Yojna to be completed this year

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that 98 percent of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Yojna work has been completed and opened for the public. The remaining two percent connectivity from Sindhkhedraja to Shegaon in Buldhana will be completed this year.

• Scholarships for minorities students will be raised by Rs 25,000

• Recruitment of 20,000 anganwadi sevikas.

• Under PM Awas Yojna, ten lakh houses will be built in the next three years.

