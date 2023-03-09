Maha Budget: Farmers to get Rs 12,000 per year under NaMo farmers scheme

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister and State Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis has started presenting Maharashtra’s Budget for 2023-24 on Thursday. This marks the first Budget of the Eknath Shinde-Government ever since it came to power, toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA Government.

Highlights:

• JalYukt Shivar Scheme-II to be launched for farmers. The earlier scheme was stopped by the previous MVA government: Devendra Fadnavis

• All approvals to be granted to Painganga-Nalgona project in Vidarbha; special budget for it soon, says deputy CM

• Maharashtra government announces Rs 5 lakh insurance scheme for the traditional fishermen with Centre’s help.

• Rs 36,000 crore allocation for various mega infra projects.

• Based on Niti Aayog, Maharashtra to set up MITRA Sansthan.

• State government to provide premium for farmers under PM Krishi Bima Yojna. Apart from Rs 6,000 to individual farmers from the Central scheme, the state promises additional Rs 6,000. It means every eligible farmer will be entitled for Rs 12,000.

• Paddy growing farmers will get Rs 15,000 incentive per hectare.

• To promote organic farming, 25 lakh hectares will be brought under organic farming.

• At Buldhana, an advanced orange processing centre will be set up.

• Provision of Rs 1,234 cr for cashew processing units.

• Rs 350 crore set aside for forts conservation in Maharashtra

