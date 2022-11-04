Rs 1 crore prize for Nagpur cleanliness drive: Where is NMC getting its funds from?

Nagpur: In a bid to beautify the city and motivate citizens to maintain cleanliness, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) chief Radhakrishnan B announced a reward of Rs one crore to the zonal office which manages to do the same.

The second prize would be of Rs 50 lakh and third of Rs 25 lakh for the cleanest zone offices. The question arises here is – How is NMC getting the funds for this mega cleanliness drive and who has approved the decision.

The NMC chief told exclusively to Nagpur Today that the funds have been approved by the corporate budget of the municipal body. “The drive is being organised to motivate the citizens to participate and have a competition within the zones itself. The zone with the best beautification and cleanliness. The funds allotted can be used to give incentives to ward offices as well to motivate them to do better,” he said.

The funds can be used by the zone offices to distribute it to the wards, beautify their own area or to mend things, the NMC Commissioner added.

How will one decide which ward has done the best?

“We are going to come up with a proper procedure with the team and make sure that the process of choosing the best ward is transparent. A third party will also be involved to evaluate the work done by the zone offices,” Radhakrishnan B said.

He added that people are tired of seeing the officials work towards it and hence will be involving schools, colleges and various NGOs in the cleanliness and beautification drive.

