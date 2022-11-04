New arrival: TATR tigress Maya gives birth to cubs, wildlife lovers delighted

Nagpur: Maya, the iconic tigress of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) gave birth to cubs recently sending a wave of delight among wildlife lovers. Some lucky tourists spotted the mother carrying one of the cubs in her jaws to a safe spot.

The new arrival to the tiger family is now a tourist attraction. There are 88 tigers in TATR, which is now an internationally famous spot for tiger sighting and jungle safari. The reserve was kept closed during monsoon and was reopened for tourists on October 1.

In this 1 month alone, more than 30,000 tourists have visited Core and Buffer areas of TATR, informed Mahesh Khore, ACF TATR (Core area). And the latest attraction in the woods are Maya and her cubs. Many tourists captured the movement of Maya with its cub while shifting it to a safer location and the footage also went viral on social media.

ACF Khore informed that Maya has given birth for the fifth time. While she has given birth to 15 cubs only a few could survive. “We have already installed camera traps to capture the video of its cub and their movement,” he further informed.

