Nagpur’s ace shuttler Malvika Bansod is now India’s No. 1 in women’s badminton

Nagpur: The international shuttler Malvika Bansod from Nagpur has added one more feather to her cap by becoming India’s No. 1 in the women’s singles ranking released by Badminton Association of India. With a total of 1,275 points in her credit, Malvika is leading the tally in the women’s singles category.

She is followed by her arch rival Aakarshi Kashyap (925) and Tara Shah (825) at the second and third position respectively. Malvika style, her stroke-play, her grace finally took her to the top position in Indian women’s badminton.

Advertisement

According to the latest rankings issued by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the ace shuttler has bettered the second spot she has been holding for a long time. She was India No 2 since 2019 but as there were no tournaments due to COVID, the players were static at their respective places. Her latest triumph in the VV Natu Memorial All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament in Pune last Sunday helped her gain those crucial points that helped her jump one rung to the top.

The Nagpur’s very own Malvika Bansod, thus, now stands basking in that sort of international glare — having just begun her journey in the numero uno position.

Meanwhile, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has also released the rankings and according to it, Malvika is World No. 39. Among Indian players in the BWF rankings, Malvika is at the third position after P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. Malvika is followed by Aakarshi Kashyap (44) and Ashmita Chaliha at the 57th position.

In the Under-19 category, she was India No 1. Malvika’s graduation from junior to senior level was simply electric. She grabbed Maldives International and Nepal International golds on debut. She picked Bahrain International bronze, Uganda International gold, Lithuania International gold, Syed Modi Super 300 silver, Odisha Open Super 100 bronze and Italian International silver. Malvika represented India in the Uber Cup and led the team to quarters. She also led the team in the Sudirman Cup.

Early in the year, Malvika became just the second Indian player after PV Sindhu to beat the Indian legend in domestic or international circuit since 2007. Malvika celebrated the top position winning her opening round match at Hylo Open Super 300 Saarbrucken in Germany on Wednesday. She ousted BWF ranked 36 Clara Azurmendi of Spain in three tough games. After going down 20- 22 in the first game, Malvika bounced back in style to tame the better-rated rival winning the next games 21- 12, 21-6. The battle lasted 50 minutes.

Spain’s Carolina Marin is the top seed while Saina and Aakarshi Kashyap are other Indians in the fray. As brilliant prospects lay ahead in Malvika’s career in the rarefied world of excellence, what will help her most is her felicity and facility of being a left-handed player.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement