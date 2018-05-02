Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Mar 17th, 2020

    Man assaults brother with iron rod in Kotwali

    Nagpur: Kotwali police have rounded up a 47-year-old man allegedly for assaulting his younger brother with iron rod in Rahetkar Wadi, Tulshinagh area on Monday.

    The accused has been identified as Suresh Ramoji Takode.

    According to police sources, the accused Suresh was spreading rumors about the characters of the wife of niece of his younger brother, Amar. When Amar got to know about the rumor, he reportedly approached Suresh’s resident located in same vicinity. The duo shared heated argument before indulging in verbal abuse. The fight soon took bloody turn after Suresh reportedly picked up iron rod and started laughing brutal blows on Amar.

    With severe head and back injures, Amar was then rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Based on the statement given by Amar, Kotwali police then booked accused Suresh under Section 326 of the IPC and placed him under arrest.

