Rs 1.28 lakh cash stolen from beer shop in Nandanvan

Nagpur: In a late-night burglary, unidentified thieves decamped with Rs 1,28,800 in cash after breaking into a beer shop in the Nandanvan police limits between 10.30 pm on February 26 and 10 am on February 27.

The incident occurred at Swaraj Beer Shopee, Shop No. 4, NIT Complex, Nagpur. According to police, the shop manager, Sushil Govardhan Raut (30), had kept the day’s business collection of Rs 1,28,800 in the counter drawer before leaving for his residence, as the shop owner was not at home at the time.

Taking advantage of the closed premises, unknown miscreants allegedly broke open the shop’s lock, entered the establishment, and stole the cash kept inside the counter drawer.

Based on a complaint lodged by the shop owner, Atul Shantilal Jaiswal (42), a resident of New Balaji Nagar, Ajni, a case has been registered at Nandanvan Police Station against unknown accused.

Police have booked the offence under Sections 305(a), 331(3), and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A search has been launched to trace the culprits, and further investigation is underway.

