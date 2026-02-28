NMC develops sports hub under Narendra Nagar Flyover

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is transforming the space beneath the Narendra Nagar Flyover into a multi-sports and recreational zone for children and youth. Municipal Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari inspected the ongoing works on Friday and directed officials to expedite completion of the project.

The civic body is developing facilities for pickleball, badminton, paddle games, a skating rink, box cricket, and other multi-sport activities under the flyover. During the inspection, the Commissioner reviewed the entire site and instructed the concerned departments to immediately install iron barricades and prepare designated play areas at the earliest.

Emphasising timely execution, Dr Chaudhari also ordered the installation of synthetic turf for children’s play zones to enhance safety and usability. Expressing displeasure over the slow pace of work, he directed officials to accelerate progress and avoid further delays.

Additionally, the Commissioner instructed that adequate parking arrangements be made for parents accompanying their children to the facility.

Corporator Vishakha Mohod, Chief Engineer Manoj Talewar, Executive Engineer Alpana Patne, and Sports Officer Dr Piyush Ambulkar were present during the inspection. Assistant Commissioner of Dhantoli Zone Pramod Wankhede and Deputy Engineer Rajendra Jivatode also attended the review.

