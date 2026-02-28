Foreign liquor worth Rs 6.25 lakh seized from car in Ganeshpeth, one held

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a late-night crackdown, the Vehicle Theft Squad of the Crime Branch intercepted a car loaded with illegal liquor and arrested one accused near the Bus Depot Workshop in Ganeshpeth on February 27.

Acting on specific intelligence, Crime Branch officers laid a trap within the jurisdiction of Ganeshpeth Police Station and stopped a black Volkswagen Vento (MH-05-AS-8927). Upon questioning in the presence of panch witnesses, the driver identified himself as Ashish Ishwar Kamble (36), a resident of Wadner, Hinganghat, District Wardha.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, police recovered a substantial stock of illicit foreign liquor, including:

• 384 bottles of Royal Stag (180 ml), and

• 12 bottles of Bombay Special Whisky (750 ml).

The accused was unable to produce valid documents for possession or transportation of the liquor. During interrogation, Kamble allegedly disclosed that the consignment was procured with the assistance of his absconding associate, identified as Atul, a resident of Chichala in Multai tehsil of Betul district, Madhya Pradesh, who is reportedly linked to a liquor outlet.

Police seized the car, the liquor stock, and two mobile phones, collectively valued at Rs 6,25,996.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 65(A) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act at Ganeshpeth Police Station. The arrested accused has been handed over to the local police for further investigation.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the absconding co-accused, and further probe is in progress.

