Caught on Camera: Brazen Heist at Bhutale Chaal in Lakadganj, Rs 1.2 Crores Cash Stolen

Nagpur: A wave of sensation swept through Itwari and Lakadganj area on Tuesday night as an audacious robbery took place at Bhutale Chaal, resulting in the theft of a staggering Rs 1.20 crore in cash. The incident has left the community in shock and the authorities scrambling to apprehend the culprits.

As soon as news of the theft emerged, a squad of dedicated officers from the Lakadganj Police, along with senior officials, rushed to the scene to investigate and launched an immediate manhunt for the perpetrators. CCTV footage from the vicinity is being analyzed to aid in the identification of the unknown miscreants.

Bhutale Chaal, a prominent establishment in the area, is known for its reputation and significant financial transactions, making it a prime target for criminal activity. The audacity and precision with which the heist was executed have raised concerns among local residents and business owners.

More details awaited..

Watch Video

