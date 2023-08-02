Nagpur: In the wake of early monsoons and heavy rainfall, a foolproof solution to mitigate losses for farmers has emerged in the form of the ‘E-Panchanama’ app. This pioneering initiative, utilizing the power of technology, to create a ‘Panchanama’ (official record of damage) is being introduced by the Nagpur division in the state of Maharashtra.

Every year, various natural calamities result in substantial losses for farmers. Crop damage often leaves them grappling with significant financial setbacks. Such incidents frequently expose the inaccuracies in the conventional method of documenting losses through ‘Panchanama’ reports. As a result, the estimated amount of damages frequently falls short. To address this issue, the ‘E-Panchanama’ app has been developed and put into operation in the Nagpur division, marking the first use of technology-based ‘Panchanama’ in the country.

Vijayalakshmi Bidari, the regional commissioner of the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Center, expressed, “The ‘E-Panchanama’ app has been developed by the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Center, a subsidiary of the Maharashtra Far Remote Sensing Application Center, located in Nagpur. Work on this initiative began in December 2022, with the app being fully operational by April. Training sessions were conducted for district collectors, tehsildars, and talathis (revenue officials) during May and June. Subsequently, the app has now been launched. It has commenced with Panchanama for farmers in the Nagpur district. The ‘E-Panchanama’ app, with its practical approach, is being rolled out to cover the entire state by addressing the issues identified during its testing phase. It is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing practices while ensuring accuracy.”

How the App Works:

In the event of a calamity-induced loss, the affected farmers can now directly approach the local revenue officials. They provide details and upload images of the damages onto the app. Pre-existing surveys and group numbering systems are incorporated into the app, which are typically carried out by the tehsildars, gram sevaks, and agricultural assistants. The information collected from the farmers is cross-referenced with the data available on the ‘E-Panchanama’ app. Following a comprehensive evaluation, the finalized data is then submitted to the respective revenue authorities, including the district collector, divisional commissioner, and departmental commissioner. This information is subsequently forwarded to the state government. Assistance, as per government regulations, is directly transferred to the bank accounts linked to the affected farmers.

30,599 Hectares of Crop Area Affected:

Between June 1 and August 1, the Nagpur division has witnessed damage to 30,599.2 hectares of cultivated land due to natural calamities. Among these incidents, there have been a total of 40 fatalities. Electrical shocks caused by fallen power lines account for the highest number of casualties. The number of injured individuals stands at 94, while 144 livestock casualties have been reported. Additionally, 4,848 houses, huts, and shanties have been damaged. A total of 38,820 farmers have been affected, as reported in the preliminary assessment.

The ‘E-Panchanama’ app stands as an innovative solution to streamline the process of documenting agricultural losses caused by natural disasters. By utilizing technology and efficient data integration, it ensures that the compensation provided is accurate and promptly reaches those in need.

