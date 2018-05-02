RRB flip-flop: No exam date fixed as yet for applications invited for NTPC posts a year ago

Nagpur: Flip-flop on the part of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has come to the fore. A year back, the RRB had invited applications for recruitment of Non Technical Popular (NTPC) posts. A total of 35,208 posts were to be filled up through this process. But to the exasperation of applicants, the RRB has not fixed date for examination for these posts as yet.

It may be recalled that according to an official notification, the RRB NTPC exam was to be conducted in June-September 2019. But even after lapse of over six months, there is no information on exam date. If media reports are to be believed, Railway could be appointed a company to conduct the exam as a whopping 1.26 crore applications have been received by RRB. To conduct exam for such a massive number of applicants is sort of challenge before Railways. Hence the Railway is mulling to appoint an agency for the exam. Thousands of youths from Nagpur have applied for the posts.

According to a statement given by a top Railway official, tenders for appinting the agency have not been floated as yet. Possibility of declaring the exam date in next month is being ruled out. The application process for the posts had started on March 1, 2019. The process was completed on March 31, 2019.

According to sources, RRB NTPC exam dates 2020 for first stage CBT are likely to be announced either in the last week of January or first week of February 2020. The exam city and admit card will be released few days before the exam. The exam is conducted to select candidates for Non Technical Popular Categories graduate and undergraduate posts.

The posts under RRB NTPC recruitment include Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.