24-hrs Kharipura shutdown on Jan 22 & 12-hrs Dabha ESR shutdown on Jan 23

Nagpur: Indian Railways have constructed a Railway Under Bridge (RuB) at Kharipura Railway Crossing. To complete the RuB NMC-OCW have shifted its 700 mm dia

Bastaerwari feeder line that was coming in pathway of RuB recently. Now for interconnecting it at another side of railway crossing with newly laid line has planned 24-

hours shutdown of Bastrawadi 1, 2A & 2B ESR on January 22 (Wednesday).

The 24-hours shutdown (interconnection work) at Kharipura will start from 6 AM on Jan 22.01.2020 to 6 AM on 234.01.2020 & following hich water supply in 4 ESR’s of Bastarwadi-1, Bastarwadi -2, Bastarwadi-3 and Binak-2 ESR areas will remain affected NMC-OCW has appealed people from the affected ESR areas to store sufficient water for their use. Water supply through tankers in affected areas will also be not possible. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

Areas to remain affected are:

Bastarwadi 1 ESR:- Lalganj, Telipura Peotha, Qaimi Bagh, Prem Nagar, Narayanpeth, Sriramwadi, Dahi Bazaar, Dalal pura Chowk, Khairipura, Zade Chowk,

Bastarwadi 2A ESR:- Mahdi Bagh, Kinkhede Layout, Jamdarwadi, Vrundwan Nagar, Shahu Mohalla, Kundanlal Gupta Nagar, Pola Maidan, Namdev Nagar, Indira Nagar, Kolbaswami Nagar, Pathrabewadi, Joshipura, Sonartoli, Anand Nagar, HUDO Colony, Kanji House Chowk Bastarwadi 2B ESR:- Bangladesh, Tandapeth, Naik Talao, Sambhaji Kasar, Musalmanpura, Lendi Talao, Ladpura, Nandagiri Road, Sweeper Colony, Thakkargram, Pachpaoli, Vinkar Colony, Maratha Chowk, Chakna Chowk.

Binaki 2 ESR:- Panchwati Nagar, Dhammadeep Nagar, Bokade Layout.