    Published On : Tue, Jan 21st, 2020

    Preparations to celebrate R-Day in full swing in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The District Administration is all geared up and preparations to celebrate 71st Republic Day on Sunday, January 26, arte in full swing.

    The full dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade kicked off in Second Capital City of Nagpur with participation of contingents of city police and other security forces. The main function to celebrate Republic Day is held at historic Kasturchand Park here.

    City cops have made tight security arrangements for the event. The first Republic Day in India was celebrated on Janaury 26, 1950 to honour the Constitution of the nation. The city police have initiated various security measures to ensure the event passes off without any untoward incident.

