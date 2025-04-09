RPF Seizes 10 Kg Silver at Gondia Station, Two Arrested

Advertisement



Gondia – In a major crackdown, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Special Task Team of the South East Central Railway’s Nagpur Division seized 10.368 kilograms of silver ornaments, valued at approximately ₹9,74,592, from Gondia Railway Station. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Divisional Security Commissioner Deep Chandra Arya. During a routine check on Train No. 15231 Gondia–Bareilly Express, the RPF found two suspects — Naresh Kanhaiyalal Valaicha (62) and Vishnu Gopichand Nagbhire (54), both residents of Gondia — in suspicious circumstances. Upon inspection, silver ornaments were recovered from their possession.

The duo failed to produce valid documents or transaction details related to the transportation of the valuables. Consequently, the RPF detained them and informed the Income Tax Department, Nagpur, which is now carrying out further investigation and proceedings.

The operation was led by Inspector Kulwant Singh, with key contributions from Sub-Inspectors Rahul Pandey, Dharmendra Kumar, Vishal Thaware, Deepak Kumar, and Head Constable Mithilesh Chaubey.

The RPF has urged citizens to report any suspicious activities involving illegal transportation of cash, narcotics, gold, silver, or human trafficking through the railways. The force reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring passenger safety and called for public cooperation in maintaining law and order.

