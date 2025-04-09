CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 Likely in May; Evaluation Underway

Advertisement



New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is currently in the process of evaluating answer sheets for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations held earlier this year. Over 42 lakh students appeared for the exams—24.12 lakh for Class 10 and 17.88 lakh for Class 12—held between February 15 and March 18 for Class 10, and up to April 4 for Class 12.

Result Expected in May

As per trends and media speculation, the Class 10 results are likely to be announced first, between May 12 and May 15, followed by Class 12 results between May 15 and May 20. However, CBSE has not officially confirmed the release dates yet.

How to Check Results

Once declared, results can be accessed through the official website cbse.gov.in, the DigiLocker portal (results.digilocker.gov.in), DigiLocker app, and via SMS. Students will need to enter their roll number and password to log in and download their digital mark sheet.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check Results:

Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in

Click on the link for Class 10 or 12 results.

Enter your roll number and password and submit.

Your mark sheet will appear on the screen. Download or print for future reference.

No Toppers List Again

CBSE is expected to continue its policy of not releasing a toppers list to discourage unhealthy academic competition among students.

Passing Criteria and Compartment Exams

To pass the exam, students must score at least 33% marks in each subject individually. Those who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible for compartment exams. Students unsatisfied with their results can also opt for re-evaluation or improvement exams, for which applications will open after result declaration. Notably, the marks secured in these subsequent exams will be considered final, overriding the earlier scores.

