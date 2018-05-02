Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Jun 10th, 2020
    Delhi removes 70% corona tax on liquor

    Liquor in Delhi will be cheaper from today when the AAP government’s decision to withdrew 70 per cent Special Corona Fee on their sale comes into effect.

    The “special corona fee” on the Maximum Retail Price of liquor bottles was imposed last month as the government, hit badly due to the coronavirus lockdown, looked to earn additional revenue.

    The government has, however, increased the Value Added Tax on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent.

    The decision to withdraw “Special Corona Fee” had been taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

