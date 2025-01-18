Royal Premier Cricket League from Jan 22 in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: Royal Cricket Association, Dr Sandeep Shinde’s Babuji Foundation and Hajiyani Zubeda Abdul Razzak Charitable Trust will be conducting the 9th edition of Royal Premier Cricket League (RPCL) from January 22 at Mecosabagh Methodist School ground in Kadbi Chowk, Nagpur.

The Vidarbha-level tournament will be inaugurated January 22 by Vidarbha’s and Rajasthan Royals’ new sensation Shubham Dubey. S&S Study Circle, Barde Group, Shivshakti Group, Shalom Sports Academy, Siddharth Classes have also come forward to make this tournament a grand success.

Top 32 teams, including from Gondia and Ballarshah, have confirmed their entries for the tournament. The tournament will be played in league-cum knock-out basis. Teams are divided into eight groups. Top two teams will make it to the knock-out rounds. The tournament carries a total prize money of Rs5 lakh with the winner getting richer by Rs 2 lakh and a glittering trophy. The runners-up team will get Rs 1 lakh and a trophy, informs Irfan Razzak, Secretary, Royal Cricket Association.

Man of the series will get an EV Bike. Apart from these, man of the match awards in every game, other individual awards along with cash prizes will also be given. Daily five matches will be played under lights. A managing committee has been formed for the smooth conduct of the tournament, adds Razzak.

Teams

Group A: Shiv Shakti Cricket Club; Shabbir Arshad Vidrohi CC; SS Study Circle; SK Brothers.

GROUP B: Shalom Academy; Husaani Group; DNA Kamptee; Tandoors Kitchen.

Group C: Aai Jagdamba Warriors; Geetai Builders; VRBCC; Zone In 11.

Group D: Cops 11; Anagha TVS Old Sunhedar; Wastad Patel 11 Jafarnagar; Sai Aakar.

Group E: Seven Star Ramnagar; Pratik 11; HPM CC; Young Star 11.

Group F: New Target Ballarshah; Sarve 11 Gondia; Mankapur 11; CG 11.

Group G: Rest of Sadar; Sai 11;Shahid 11 Kamptee; Dost 11.

Group H: Shree Ram Sena; Life Line Kamptee; Sai Baba 11; Big Boss 11.