Khasdar Krida Mahotsav: Katol, Yavatmal lift kho-kho titles

Nagpur: Vidarbha Youth Krida Mandal, Katol and Nav Jaihind Krida Mandal, Yavatmal teams won the men and women’s kho kho titles in the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Mankapur Sports Complex in Nagpur.

In the men’s final, Vidarbha Youth Krida Mandal, Katol defeated Vidarbha Krida Mandal, Katol. Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal finished third in the competition. In the women’s category, Nav Jaihind Krida Mandal, Yavatmal beat Anant Krida Mandal, Akola to win the title. Maratha Friends Club Amravati finished third.

The winners were awarded Rs 35,000 and medals while the runners-up team got Rs 30,000 and medals. The third place teams were awarded Rs 25,000.

In the sub-junior boys’ category, Maharashtra Krida Mandal ousted Shriram Krida, Mandal to lift the trophy. Vidarbha Youth, Ladgaon finished at third place. Vidarbha Youth Ladgaon girls claimed the sub-junior title defeating Chhatrapati Yuvak Prasarak Mandal Nagpur.

Mumbai, Pune, Nashik register victories in volleyball

Spikers from Mumbai, Pune and Nashik had an easy day as they recorded wins over their respective rivals in the State Level Volleyball tournament being held under Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Samarth Vyayam Shala ground in Pratap Nagar.

In the Under-21 girls Nashik registered a 2-0 victory over Amravati. In boys category, Pune got the better of Sambhaji Nagar 3-0. Similarly in the Under-18 boys section, Mumbai boys blanked Kolhapur 3-0 and girls defeated Kolhapur 2-0.

Tug-of-war titles for Kamptee’s Umiraj teams

Umiraj Academy Kamptee showed their strength as they went on to clinch the tug-of-war trophies during the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Garoba Ground on Friday. In the women’s and under-15 girls’ categories, Umiraj Academy Kamptee teams defeated their rivals to win the top prize.

In the women’s under-460 kg weight category, Umiraj Academy defeated DNS Khaparkheda. Anjuman Engineering College Nagpur secured the third position. In the Under-15 Under 380 kg weight category for girls Umiraj claimed the title while Buty Sports Academy won second place and Maharashtra Vidyalaya Khaperkheda third.

MLA Krishna Khopde gave away the prizes to the winners. Nagesh Sahare, Manoj Chafle, Mahendra Raut, Pushpak Tambekar and others were also present on this occasion.