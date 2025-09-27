Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Records RSS Prayer, Special Album Released in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a landmark cultural event, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday unveiled a special recording of its daily prarthana (prayer) performed by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London. The release took place at the Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan in Reshimbagh, Nagpur.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, music composer Rahul Ranade, event organizer Harish Mimani, and Indranil Chitale of Chitale Industries were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

A historic resonance

Speaking about the inspiration behind the project, composer Rahul Ranade said, “The RSS prayer is dedicated to Bharat Mata. It was composed in 1939, when India was under British rule. Eighty-five years later, having British musicians orchestrate this piece is symbolic — it feels like a moment of historic justice.”

The recording features acclaimed singer Shankar Mahadevan alongside other renowned vocalists. Ranade noted that the project received special approval from Bhagwat himself.

Prayer as a unifying force

Addressing the gathering, Mohan Bhagwat expressed satisfaction over the initiative. “When we recite the prayer in the Sangh, each voice carries a different strength, but together it resonates with deep impact. This recording will help connect society with the Sangh’s spirit,” he said, adding that spreading the prayer beyond the daily shakha was a welcome development.

About the prayer

The RSS prayer begins with the words “Namaste sada vatsale matrubhumi…” and concludes with the chant “Bharat Mata ki Jai.” It first glorifies the motherland, then pays homage to the divine. Significantly, the prayer makes no demands, instead expressing acceptance of whatever the motherland bestows.

Since 1939, RSS volunteers have recited this prayer daily at their shakhas. According to Bhagwat, the uninterrupted practice over decades has given the prayer a mantra-like strength.