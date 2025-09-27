Nagpur Cops Fill Potholes, Send Strong Message to NMC

Nagpur: In an unusual yet powerful move, the Kalamna Police in Nagpur stepped in to do the job that normally falls under the civic body’s responsibility. To ensure road safety and smooth traffic flow, the police staff themselves filled potholes on the busy Old Kamptee Road.

According to reports, deep potholes had formed in front of the bridge on the stretch. With continuous rains, these potholes would fill with water, making them invisible to motorists and causing frequent accidents and traffic disruptions.

Taking matters into their own hands, police personnel procured soil, gravel, and sand and filled the potholes. The immediate relief was visible as traffic began moving more smoothly and commuters expressed a sense of safety.

Locals praised the initiative, calling it a wake-up call for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). They stressed that the step underscored the fact that public safety must remain a top priority.

What started as an urgent safety measure has now turned into a strong message to the civic authorities — if the administration fails to act, others will rise to protect citizens.