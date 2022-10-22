FDR scam in Nagpur ZP: Court rejects anticipatory bail to 10 contractors

Nagpur: The District Judge 4 and ASJ P Y Ladekar on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail applications filed by the 10 contractors accused in the Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) withdrawal scam of Zila Parishad, Nagpur.

The case was registered at Sadar police station under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The complainant in the case is Bandu Vithalrao Sayam, Water Conservation Officer, ZP, Nagpur. The complaint was filed on August 1, 2022.

Advertisement

The accused in the case are — Sanjay Laxmarao Bhakte, a resident of Plot no. 28, Dhawad Layout, Katol; Sanjay Marutrao Badodekar, a resident of Indarwada, Bharshingi, Narkhed; Mahendra Pandurang Chichghare, a resident of Plot No. 65, Surya Nagar 3, near Gurudwara, Old Bhandara Road, Kalamna, Nagpur; Vikesh Dharmada Hajare, a resident of Plot No. 9, Niramay Apartment, Flat No. 402, Chitnis Nagar, Nandanvan; Sanjay Shitlaprasad Pandey, a resident of Plot No. 1, New Kailash Nagar, Manewada Road, Ajni; Nilesh Sureshrao Hinge, a resident of Plot No. 67A, Gadge Nagar, Nandanvan; Omprakash Mahadeorao Barde, a resident of Lohari Sawanga, Narkhed; Mahesh Haridas Gadewar, a resident of Juni Mangalwari, Yashodhara Nagar; Ramesh Karan Puri, a resident of Plot No. 9, Near Sheetla Mata Mandir, Bhandewadi, Nandanvan and Sandip Arunrao Awchat, a resident of Telipura, Itwari, Maskasath.

According to the complaint, the accused persons are registered contractors with ZP, Nagpur. These persons were allotted contracts as per tender under the minor irrigation department of the ZP for different works from year 2018 to2021 as per E-tender process. These accused persons had given additional security deposits in the form of FDR for obtaining the contract. These persons had withdrawn the said fixed deposit amount fraudulently or submitted forged FDRs for a total amount of Rs 1.23 crore and cheated the ZP.

The case was registered at Sadar police station and investigation was handed-over to the Economic Offences Wing of Nagpur Police. The accused persons approached the court for anticipatory bail under Section 438 of CrPC. The court rejected the anticipatory bail applications and held that a prima-facie case was made out against the accused and their custodial interrogation was necessary.

APP Kalpana Pandey assisted by PI Mukund Kawade of EOW represented the state. Adv P K Sathianathan assisted by Adv Vedant Datey and Adv Nandini Singh represented the complainant Zila Parishad and opposed granting anticipatory bail. Adv Prakash Jaiswal, Adv Mahesh Dhatrak, Adv M P Karia, Adv Kamal Satuja, Adv Kailash Dodhani and others appeared for the accused persons.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement