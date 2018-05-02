Round Table India and Ladies Circle observe week full of welfare activities

Nagpur: As a part of Round Table India & Ladies Circle India Week, organised series of activities in which 4 Tables and 1 Circle of Nagpur came together. A camp for Meditation and Yoga was organised on the 10th of November for all the members. It was conducted by renowned trainer Ms. ReetRupani.

All the members had a good session of yoga and meditation and took back healthy living tips. Later a blood donation camp was organised at Trillium Mall on same day when a total of 78 units of blood was collected. On 13th November a lunch was sponsored at the “Home for Aged and Handicapped”, Uthkhana, Medical Square, Nagpur. Lunch was served to 35 Aged and handicapped seniors along with 155 handicapped children studying in that facility. In addition to this Grains and Confectionery worth Rs. 10,000 was also donated.

On the occasion of Children’s Day on the 14th of November, 125 kids from Vinayakrao Deshmukh School and Jr. College were taken on a visit to Raman Science Centre where they were introduced to the amazing work of Science.

A workshop on “Good Touch Bad Touch” was organised on the 15th of November at the Maharashtra Adhyayan School, North Ambazari Road for their students from class 2 to class 7. Dr.Farheen Rana, an expert in this field explained the concept of what is acceptable and what is not to the kids.

Awareness about the need for education and community service was also brought forth. For this Round Table India and Ladies Circle India seek the partnership of the esteemed press community to reach to the masses and spread this wonderful message of Freedom Through Education.

A plantation drive along with the students of Vinayakrao Deshmukh School and Jr. College is planned for the 16th of November. After the Plantation drive, there was drawing competition for 300 kids on topics like environmental awareness, Swachch Bharat Abhiyan & Beti padhao Beti bachao. 500 students will also be given a stationery kit as a part of the event.