Published On : Tue, Nov 26th, 2019
Carnatic music followers display art with elan

Nagpur: The disciples of Smt. Sundari Padmanabhan, one of the leading Carnatic Music gurus in Nagpur rendered kritis composed by doyens of Carnatic music in a program titled “An Evening with Budding Carnatic Music Artists” organized at Tidke Vidyalaya Auditorium on 24th Nov.

The vocalists aged between 10 and 30 sang kritis and tillanasoriginally composed in five different languages – Tamil, Telugu, Sanskrit, Marathi, and Hindiduring the program. The compositions chosen by the singers include some of the most popular kritis of Saint Tyagaraja, Annamacharya, Muthuswami Dikshidar, Oothukadu Venkata Kavi, Saint Eknath and Maharaj Swati Tirunal. The vocalists were accompanied by Shri ShirishBhalerao on Violin and Shri Vishal Naidu on Mirudangam.The Chief Guest Smt. Ratnam Janardhanan, Director – Pratibha Nritya Mandir felicitated the guru Smt. Sundari Padmanabhan for her 40 years of long service in the field of Carnatic Music.

Under the tutelage of Carnatic music guru, nearly 500 students have learnt to sing Carnatic music songs and many of them could now present concert-level performance. Smt. Sundari Padmanabhanis also well known among the classical dance circles for her singing in the dance programs.

She has rendered her voice during numerous debut performances of Bharatanatyam dancers trained by many Schools of Classical Dance in the City.The program provided an opportunity for both the budding artists to sing along with accompaniments and music lovers to listen to the most popular kritis. Smt. RadhaIyer compered the program with interesting details about the composers, raagas of the compositions.

