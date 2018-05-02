Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Oct 5th, 2019
Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Round Table 83 celebrates 800th meet with theme “Bikers and Babes”

Nagpur: Round Table 83 celebrated their 800th meet at Tuli Imperial on September 29 with the theme “Bikers and Babes.”

To mark the event, all the tablers were in sporty look wearing heavy weighted gear Motor Jackets and their Babes were also spotted in Leather Jacket and long boots which gave perfect justice to the theme.

Tablers had official conversation with their colleagues. They also enjoyed live music by city’s known artist Daryl Grant and followed by mouth-watering stuff.

