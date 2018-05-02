EC accepts candidature of CM Fadnavis, trashes Opposition’s allegation

Nagpur: Putting an end to the day long high voltage drama, kicked off by the opposition leaders to oppose the candidature of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, regional Election Commission Officer trashed aside all the allegations levelled against him on Saturday evening.

The opposition leaders have also accused CM of using one year old notary stamp to file nomination form. However, the Election Commission officials upheld CM Fadnavis’s candidature by quashing all the allegations set by opposition.

Besides, opposition party leaders Ashish Deshmukh (Congress), Amol Hadke (AAP) Adv Satish Ukey had questioned the candidature of CM based on the missing details in the nomination form.