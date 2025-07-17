Rotary Club of Nagpur North Brings Joy to Special Children with Movie Screening

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a heart warming display of compassion and community spirit, the Rotary Club of Nagpur North, organized a special cinema screening of the inspirational film Sitaare Zameen Par for the children of Jeevandhara Praudh Matimandanchi Nivas (Hajaripahad, Nagpur), a home for mentally challenged yet extraordinarily talented youngsters.

This memorable initiative was made possible through the kind support and sponsorship of Rtn/Ann Diya Jeswani, whose generous gesture brought pure joy to children for whom moments of happiness are rare and deeply cherished. Their laughter, excitement, and the glow in their eyes during the screening reflected the profound impact of this thoughtful act.

“It was more than just a movie outing, it was a reminder to these children that they are seen, valued, and loved,” said Rtn. Vinay Dara, Club President.

The event, attended by several Rotarians and Anns, showcased the power of empathy and community involvement. Their presence added warmth and meaning to the occasion, turning it into a celebration of inclusion, kindness, and shared humanity.

The Rotary Club of Nagpur North once again reaffirmed its commitment to “Service Above Self”, continuing its legacy of creating meaningful experiences for those in need. Through small acts of kindness, the club has consistently worked toward building a more inclusive and compassionate society.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed. You didn’t just support an event, you made a lasting difference in the lives of these incredible children,” added Rtn. Bhartia with heartfelt gratitude.

Movie: Sitaare Zameen Par

Venue: Inox Jaswant Tuli, Indora Square

Date & Time: 16/07/2025 wenesday 3:00 PM