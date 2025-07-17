Nagpur’s master athletes shine in Sri Lanka

Advertisement



Nagpur: Master athletes of Nagpur excelled in the 38th Annual Open Championship held at Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Diyagama, Sri Lanka. The meet was organised by Sri Lanka Masters Athletics Association.

Athletes from Orange City competed in various events in different age categories. The commendable part of the city athletes was that they secured place in first six in the meet.

Results: Varsha Shelke (50+ age category) got bronze in 4×100 relay, Usha Kurekar (55+) got 4th place in 1500 metres run and 5th place in hammer throw; Vanmala Kapse (55+) bagged silver in shot put, Supriya Lade (60+) clinched the bronze in 5 km walk, Shashi Mane (70+) secured 4th place in 100 and 200 metres and 5th place in long jump.

NDMAA executive members President Helen Joseph, Secretary Sudhakar Patil, Dr Vivek Awsare, Shardha Naidu, SK Yadav, S Dhabekar, Burade, Vishaka Tamke, Ishwar Deshmukh, Jt Secretary and others congratulated the athletes.