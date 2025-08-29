Rosetta Elite Club Under Fire from Members Over Poor Services in Nagpur

Nagpur, Prashant Nagar – The Rosetta Elite Club, once promoted as a premium lifestyle destination, is now facing heat from its own members over repeated service lapses despite hefty membership fees.

One of the biggest grievances is the swimming pool, which members say remained shut for nearly a month under the pretext of “annual cleaning.” Even after reopening, the facility often operates without a trainer or lifeguard on duty—raising serious safety concerns. “For a club that charges premium membership, basic safety shouldn’t be compromised,” said a frustrated member.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Members have also complained about the unavailability of in-house trainers, despite paying extra for personal sessions. “We pay separately for trainers, but half the time no one turns up,” another member added.

Adding to the disappointment, the restaurant and lounge—once promoted as key lifestyle amenities—have remained non-operational for months, leaving members with limited options compared to what was promised at the time of enrollment.

When contacted, club representative Ms. Monika Ojha said the management is “working towards solving these issues.” However, members insist that little improvement has been seen on the ground.

With dissatisfaction growing, members are now demanding accountability and swift action from the management to restore promised facilities. “When you pay a premium, you expect consistency. Otherwise, what’s the point of calling it an ‘elite’ club?” remarked another member.