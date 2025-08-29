Breaking New Ground: What are Indian Conglomerates Investing In?

According to Statista, investments in the Indian technology sector have exceeded $1 billion over the last three years. Large-scale national financial and industrial groups shape this fast-expanding market.

In this guide, we aim to examine the cutting-edge areas that Indian giant techs are increasingly exploring and the reasons behind this funding.

Specifics of the Tech Market

India has achieved mind-blowing success in many highly competitive technology areas, ranging from space to energy. The Delhi government realizes that technological resources are a key factor in boosting the country’s competitiveness.

At present, India is focused on accelerated yet balanced development based on innovation and economic openness, taking into account socio-economic problems and their elimination.

Numerous initiatives have been launched to stimulate national production, involving well-received programs like “Make in India”, “Digital India”, “Start-up in India”, and the “Smart Cities Mission”.

Conglomerates: What Role Do They Play?

India’s national technologization and digitalization require significant financial and scientific resources, so its solution is entrusted to conglomerates. The capitalization of the seven largest Indian big techs is approaching $1 trillion and is comparable to one-fifth of the country’s GDP. Without their involvement, India’s technological development would stop short.

Key Areas to Progress

Business and government in India are prioritizing such core technological areas as AI, IoT, drones, robotics, metaverses, blockchain, quantum, and green technologies.

AI: A Primary Focus

Artificial intelligence is the leading technological priority of Indian conglomerates. Partnering with leading global corporations, projects of large language models (LLM), cloud platforms (AI Cloud), and the creation of supercomputers are actively being developed.

For instance, the Tata Group is working on the implementation of a cloud computing infrastructure based on AI with the prospect of incorporating it to develop applications based on generative neural networks.

Primary Areas of Investment:

AI supercomputers;

AI platforms for developing business solutions;

Large language models (LLMs) for creating applications and launching data centers;

Computer vision implementation programs for enterprises;

Solutions for hyper-personalization of offers in advertising;

Services for recognizing calls, detecting phishing, spam, and fraud.

IoT: Technology Development

Conglomerates pay close attention to advancing solutions based on the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, which is especially relevant for the telecom business. Major Indian corporations are setting up their own IoT platforms and monitoring systems.

In particular, Wipro demonstrated an integrated modular platform for intelligent property management to lower costs and environmental impact in office buildings by optimizing corporate space.

Primary Areas of Investment:

Systems for unifying global objects into a single network;

Location monitoring and tracking devices;

Solutions for quickly scaling services of connected devices;

Platforms for self-connection and management of IoT in various fields.

Unmanned Systems and Robotics

Unmanned systems and robots are priority areas primarily for conglomerates with manufacturing enterprises. Businesses are thriving when integrating drones in their factories.

One example is the DaaS (Drone as a Service) model, which provides customers with access to a standardized cloud personal account with the ability to customize the program for their tasks.

Primary Areas of Investment:

Software for automation of production and transport;

Automated driving, monitoring, and driver assistance systems (ADAS);

Humanoid care, maintenance, and consulting robots;

Cloud platforms for drones;

Multi-platform autonomous robots designed for harsh environments without GPS.

Metaverses: a New Reality

Immersive experiences and metaverses are being utilized to improve customer service and set up the production of extended reality (XR) devices.

For example, Reliance Industries has incorporated a mixed reality (MR) smart glass with a micro-LED 3D display and voice and gaze interaction modes. The device seamlessly connects to a smartphone, laptop, or gaming console to view content on a 100-inch virtual screen.

Primary Areas of Investment:

Augmented (AR), virtual (VR), and mixed (MR) reality headsets;

Virtual spaces for information, demonstration of products, and interaction with customers;

Creation of virtual car dealerships, banks, NFT trading platforms, and gaming centers in metaverses;

Immersive VR advertising.

Greentech: Greening the Energy Sector

Environmentally friendly projects are being implemented in the industrial sector. They concern the production of green hydrogen, new eco-materials, electric vehicles, and solar energy.

Not long ago, Reliance Industries introduced a removable energy storage battery that can be used to charge both electric vehicles and home appliances.

Primary Areas of Investment

Eco-friendly transport on hydrogen fuel cells;

Removable batteries for storing energy;

Production of carbon nanotubes that extend the service life of lithium-ion batteries and improve the safety of electric vehicles;

Solutions for the recovery, reuse, and recycling of epoxy composite materials, which are used to produce wind turbine blades;

Solar panels.

Conclusions

By incorporating innovative tech solutions, India has achieved immense progress in key technology areas, unleashing immense potential for the future.