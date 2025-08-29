16-Year-Old Girl Murdered in Ajni, Nagpur

Nagpur: A shocking incident sent shockwaves through the city on Friday when a 16-year-old schoolgirl was brutally stabbed to death by a minor boy in Gulmohar Colony, under Ajni Police Station limits. The crime, committed in broad daylight, triggered panic in the residential area as locals rushed out upon hearing the commotion.

The victim has been identified as Angel John, a student of St. Anthony School, Ajni. According to police sources, the accused— a minor resident of Rambagh locality— contacted Angel after school hours and asked her to meet him.

When the girl arrived at the location, an argument allegedly broke out between the two. In a sudden burst of violence, the boy pulled out a knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed Angel. She collapsed on the spot and succumbed to her injuries before medical help could reach.

Ajni police rushed to the scene and swiftly took the accused into custody. The brutal killing has sparked outrage in the locality, with residents demanding stringent action against the boy. Police have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the motive behind the attack.