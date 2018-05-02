Roof of Solapur branch of Bank of Maharashtra collapses; 20 feared trapped

Solapur: A person was killed and 20 injured after the roof of a bank building in Solapur district of Maharashtra collapsed on Wednesday, officials said.

The roof of the building which houses the Bank of Maharashtra’s branch at Karmala collapsed at around 11.30 am, sources reported.

While some bank officials managed to come outside, a few staff members and customers were trapped under the debris and got injured, a police officer was quoted as having said.

Indian Express quoted Karmala superintendent of police Vishal Hire as having said that seven people had been rescued until 1:15 pm.

As many as 15 people were recently killed when the wall of a building in Pune’s Kondhwa collapsed. As many as 29 more died when a 15-feet wall collapsed in Malad, outside Mumbai.