Good news: Heavy rains to lash Nagpur for another week

July breaks all previous records with 533 mm rain in city

Nagpur: Good news for Nagpurians. The private weather forecaster, Skymet Weather, has forecast heavy rains lashing the city for another week. The month of July turned out to be wet month as city received good rainfall.

Skymet Weather said that since the beginning of Monsoon season, the state of Maharashtra has been receiving good rains. Vidarbha is the rainiest region in interior Maharashtra. Nagpur has received exceptionally good rains in July. The yearly rainfall figure for Nagpur stands at 1100 mm.

The months of July and August usually bring about good rains in the city. The normal rain for the month of July is 287.8 mm while that for August is 276.5 mm. However, this time July broke all previous records with exceptionally good rains. This season, the city has received a total rainfall of 533 mm in the month of July.

In its forecast, the weather agency has said that the next five days are going to be rainy for Nagpur yet again. Light to moderate rains are going to hit the city. The sky will remain cloudy for most parts of the week. No heavy rains are forecast for Nagpur in the next five days. However, during the weekend i.e. August 6 and 7 Nagpur may observe some heavy rains.