Hotel cashier booked for stealing Rs 40,000 from locker in Nagpur

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Nagpur: A hotel cashier has been booked for allegedly stealing Rs 40,000 from an electronic locker at a hotel in the Bajaj Nagar police station limits before absconding. The alleged theft came to light after the hotel management reviewed CCTV footage, which reportedly captured the entire incident.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Narendra Kaushal, General Manager of Romeo Lane Hotel in Deonagar.

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According to the complaint, Himanshu Mangla (26), who was employed as the hotel’s cashier, had been entrusted with handling the establishment’s cash. Police said the accused allegedly entered the password of the electronic locker kept beneath the cash counter and removed Rs 40,000 from it.

The incident came to light when the cashier failed to report for duty the following day. After waiting for a few days, hotel management grew suspicious and inspected the locker, only to find the cash missing.

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The management subsequently examined the hotel’s CCTV footage, which allegedly showed the cashier opening the locker and taking away the money.

Based on the footage and the complaint, Bajaj Nagar Police registered a case against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is a resident of Ballabhgarh, Haryana. Police have launched a search to trace him and recover the stolen amount. Further investigation is underway.

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