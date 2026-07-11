Stepmother accused of sexually exploiting 17-year-old stepson in Nagpur

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Nagpur: In an incident that has sent shockwaves across the local community, a woman has been accused of mentally, physically, and sexually abusing her 17-year-old stepson. The case has been reported under the jurisdiction of the Tehsil Police Station, where authorities have registered a case against the accused and initiated an investigation.

According to the information provided, the minor victim is a first-year Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) student. Following the death of his biological mother, his father had remarried. However, tragedy struck again when his father also passed away just a few months after the marriage. Following this, the relatives entrusted the responsibility of the boy’s care to his stepmother.

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Police stated that the stepmother’s behaviour changed shortly after she assumed guardianship. She allegedly began pressuring the minor into establishing a physical relationship. Whenever the 17-year-old resisted her advances, he was subjected to physical assault and verbal abuse.

To force his compliance, the accused stepmother allegedly threatened to frame the minor in a false legal case and have him sent to jail if he continued to oppose her demands.

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Terrified and deeply distressed by the continuous harassment, the victim eventually fled to his maternal aunt (mausi) and narrated the entire ordeal. When the aunt confronted the stepmother regarding the allegations, the accused reportedly hurled abuses at her as well.

Taking immediate action, the aunt took the youth to the Tehsil Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. Taking strict cognizance of the survivor’s minor status, the police have registered a criminal case against the stepmother under the relevant sections of the law and are currently conducting further investigations into the matter.

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