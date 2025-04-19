Rokde Jewellers Unveils “Ab Nahi Toh Kab” Offer for Akshay Tritiya – Assured Lowest Gold Rate & Festive Benefits

Advertisement



Nagpur: This Akshay Tritiya, Rokde Jewellers—Vidarbha’s most trusted jewellery brand—is bringing a golden opportunity for its customers with the launch of its exclusive festive campaign “Ab Nahi Toh Kab?”, offering price assurance and valuable savings on gold and more value on old gold.

Celebrated as one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, Akshay Tritiya symbolizes prosperity and new beginnings. Traditionally considered a “Shubh Muhurat” for gold purchases, it is believed that buying gold on this day brings eternal wealth and good fortune. For centuries, families have marked this occasion by investing in gold jewellery, and this year, Rokde Jewellers aims to make that moment even more rewarding.

Gold Rate 19 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,800 /- Gold 22 KT 89,100 /- Silver / Kg - 96,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In today’s uncertain economic climate, where gold prices are fluctuating rapidly, Rokde Jewellers introduces a unique price protection offer to instill confidence and peace of mind in its buyers. With the core proposition of “Get the Lowest Gold Rate—Guaranteed”, customers can now book their gold jewellery by paying just 50% advance. If the gold rate increases by the time of delivery, the booking rate is honored. However, if the rate drops, the lower delivery-day rate is applied—ensuring the best deal, either way.

Key Highlights of Rokde Jewellers’ Akshay Tritiya Offer:

1. Assured Lowest Gold Rate: Book with 50% advance and pay whichever is lower—booking rate or delivery rate.

2. 101% Value on Old Gold: Upgrade your old gold jewellery and receive 101% value against it.

3. 40% Off on Select Imitation Jewellery: Shop from a wide festive collection of imitation jewellery at massive discounts.

This customer-first approach reinforces Rokde Jewellers’ reputation as the leading and most dependable name in jewellery retail. With seven large-format showrooms across Nagpur and Bhandara, Rokde Jewellers is Vidarbha’s largest jewellery chain, offering a diverse selection of traditional, bridal, and modern gold, diamond, and silver jewellery.

Speaking on the launch of the Akshay Tritiya campaign, Mr. Paras Rokde, Director for Rokde Jewellers shared,

“This offer is not just about price benefits, it’s about honoring our customers’ trust during one of the most spiritual and emotionally significant festivals of the year. Whether prices rise or fall, the customer wins.”

With the “Ab Nahi Toh Kab” campaign, Rokde Jewellers invites families across Vidarbha to celebrate Akshay Tritiya with unmatched assurance, elegance, and value.

For more information, call on 1800 268 1010 or walk into any Rokde Jewellers showroom.

Media Contact:

Ms. Shubhangini, Rokde Jewellers

Tel – 8956679181

