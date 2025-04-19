Watch Massive Fire Erupts at Bhandewadi Dumping Yard; Thick Smoke Engulfs Eastern Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur – A massive fire broke out at the Bhandewadi dumping yard on Saturday, causing dense smoke to blanket the surrounding areas. The entire vicinity has been engulfed in thick plumes of smoke, creating a sense of fear and panic among residents.

Upon receiving information about the incident, several fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and are currently engaged in efforts to control the blaze. Due to the widespread nature of the fire, nearby areas including Pawanshakti Nagar, Surjanagar, Sangharsh Nagar, Abumiyan Nagar, and Tulsinagar are experiencing the impact of the smoke, making it difficult for residents to breathe.

Gold Rate 19 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,800 /- Gold 22 KT 89,100 /- Silver / Kg - 96,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Firefighting vehicles from multiple stations including Lakadganj, Wathoda, Kalamna, Sakkardara, Trimurti Nagar, Civil Lines, and Sugat Nagar have been deployed to the site. Firefighters are working tirelessly to bring the fire under control.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

Advertisement