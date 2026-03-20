Rokde Jewellers Launches ‘Tax Free Mahotsav’ – Shop Jewellery and They Will Pay the GST

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Rokde Jewellers, widely regarded as Vidarbha’s most trusted and fast-growing regional jewellery brand, has announced its latest customer-centric campaign, ‘Tax Free Mahotsav’, reinforcing its commitment to value-driven retail and customer delight. The limited-period campaign, valid till 31st March 2026, brings a compelling benefit for jewellery buyers, wherein the GST on every purchase will be borne by Rokde Jewellers. With its customer-first promise, “Aapki Khushiyon Ki Kharidi Par GST Hum Bharenge,” the initiative is designed to make every purchase more rewarding during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

The campaign has already witnessed an overwhelming response, especially around the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, which traditionally marks new beginnings and is considered highly favourable for gold and jewellery purchases. Customers across Vidarbha have shown strong enthusiasm, resulting in increased footfall across all showrooms and a notable rise in festive and wedding-related purchases. Families, first-time buyers, and wedding shoppers have actively leveraged this unique GST benefit to make more value-driven decisions, opting for upgraded designs, higher weight purchases, and complete jewellery sets. The festive sentiment, combined with the financial advantage offered under the campaign, has significantly enhanced customer engagement and buying intent.

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Timed to align with peak wedding and festive demand, ‘Tax Free Mahotsav’ offers customers a meaningful financial advantage while investing in jewellery for weddings, gifting, and milestone occasions. By absorbing the GST component, Rokde Jewellers effectively enhances purchasing power, enabling customers to upgrade their choices and maximise value within their planned budgets. The offer is applicable across the brand’s entire portfolio, including certified gold jewellery, diamond collections, platinum ranges, bridal jewellery, festive and daily wear designs, as well as contemporary designer pieces.

Rokde Jewellers currently operates eight strategically located showrooms across Vidarbha, ensuring wide accessibility and a consistent customer experience across the region. In Nagpur, the brand has a strong presence at Laxmi Nagar, Mahal, Itwari, Koradi, Hingna Road, and Airport locations, along with established showrooms in Bhandara and Gondia. This robust retail footprint allows the brand to effectively serve customers across urban, semi-urban, and district markets, further strengthening its position as one of the most trusted jewellery networks in the region.

Continuing its growth momentum, Rokde Jewellers has confirmed its upcoming expansion into emerging markets such as Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal. These additions are part of a well-defined strategic roadmap aimed at building a comprehensive jewellery retail presence across every major district in Vidarbha.

Commenting on the campaign, Director Mr. Parasji Rokde stated that jewellery purchases are closely tied to life’s most meaningful occasions, and through ‘Tax Free Mahotsav’, the company aims to extend additional value to its customers by taking on the GST burden. He added that the initiative reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to transparency, trust, and making jewellery shopping more rewarding for every customer.

From a strong Nagpur base to a rapidly expanding multi-district presence, Rokde Jewellers has evolved into a regional jewellery powerhouse. Built on a foundation of purity assurance, craftsmanship, and customer-first initiatives, the brand continues to redefine organised jewellery retail in Vidarbha.

Customers are encouraged to visit any Rokde Jewellers showroom before 31st March 2026 to take full advantage of the ‘Tax Free Mahotsav’ benefits.- T&C Apply

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