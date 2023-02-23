Rohan Jaitley DDCA President at eye of storm as victim alleges sexual harassment, complaints to BCCI, Report

New Delhi : Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley, who is the son of former India finance minister Arun Jaitley, is facing serious allegations.

A woman named Jyotsna Sahani has complained to the BCCI, alleging that Jaitley has harassed her. Furthermore, the rooms that had been booked for the victim, were from DDCA funds as per a report by a YouTube channel run by journalist Sakshi Joshi.

The victim has sent an email, detailing her side of the story to Jay Shah, Roger Binny, and NCA chief VVS Laxman.

What exactly happened? –

The victim who is yet to file a police complaint has claimed that on the pretext of marriage, Jaitley sexually abused her.

“Dear Sir/Ma’am This is to inform you about the atrocious, inhumane and sadistic acts committed by Mr. Rohan Jaitley, president DDCA against me. It is brought to your kind notice that there is a serious threat to my life from Mr. Jaitley and his wife namely Mehrunissa Anand Jaitley. The facts and circumstances stated below have forced me to bring this letter before you in order to take necessary/appropriate actions against Mr. Jaitley,” the victim Jyotsna Sahani wrote in her complaint to the BCCI.

What are her allegations?

The victim has accused Jaitley of sexually harassing her on the pretext of marriage.

She has alleged that Rohan Jaitley has misappropriated DDCA funds for personal gains.

She has also accused Rohan and his wife of threatening her after she broke up with Jaitley.

The victim has also accused the DDCA president of favouritism and appointing his own favourites.

In her 3-page email, she has also alleged that she has been threatened with her life by 2 unknown men, asking her not to tell anyone of her relationship.

“I went out for my routine walk around my colony when 2 men came up to me and threatened me that if I tell anyone about my relationship with Rohan then I will never be able to show my face to anyone ever again. They further threatened me that next time if I ever come in their way, they will throw acid on my face,” she added.

“Recently, on 21.02.2023, when I was at Janpath, a similar episode was repeated, whereby a man came up to me and threatened to murder me if I tell anyone about the relationship or message anyone for help. It is stated that from the above-stated acts, it is evident that there is a serious threat to my life by Mr. Rohan Jaitley and his wife Mehrunissa,” she said.

