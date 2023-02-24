It’s C20, not G20 event in Nagpur, clears event organiser

Nagpur: Following media reports highlighting Nagpur event missing from G20 calendar put on its website, the G20 Secretariat under Ministry of External Affairs has come out with a clarification.

Swati Paul, Consultant at the Secretariat, informed that the event to be held in Nagpur was not directly under G20. It was actually being organised by C20, a parallel body of G20 and listed as an elementary group on the website of G20. She further said that the reason Nagpur is not listed on the site of G20 because G20 Secretariat is only overseeing the said event and providing guidance. This event is an Inception Conference of Civil20 (C20) which is a parallel body of G20. “We do not have direct involvement in the event. Hence the event and Nagpur are not listed on the map of G20 host cities,” Paul stated.

Further informing on incomplete information about Nagpur event in the website of C20, Swati Paul said, generally the information regarding these events is managed and uploaded by the body organising the event. It is the responsibility of the concerned elementary group and the local civic authorities to ensure the information is uploaded on the website for people to access it, she said.

Notably, C20 provides a platform for Civil Society Organisations (CSO) around the world to bring forth a non-government and non-business voice of G20. NMC is spending Rs 200 crore on the beautification works in Nagpur City in view of the event but still no details about the event are available for public access on the official website of C20, except the date and venue. Interestingly, all the banners about the event across Nagpur City highlight only G20 and there is no mention of C20 anywhere.

