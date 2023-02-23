Prakash Rao, Sandeep Suri, Ripu Oberoi booked for fraud in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sadar Police have booked Prakash Rao, Sandeep Suri, Ripu Oberoi and Sitaraman Iyyer for allegedly duping Anil Nandkumar Harchandnani to the sum of Rs 1.31 crore on the pretext of investing his money in various organisations.

Based on the complaint lodged by Harchandnani (43), a resident of Byramji Town, cops have booked the accused persons under Sections 420, 409, 34 of the IPC.

Advertisement

According to police sources, taking advantage of his family relations with Harchandnani, Iyyer reportedly encouraged the complainant to invest in the firms owned by Rao, Suri and Oberoi in lieu of exciting returns. As Iyyer took their guaranty, Harchandnani, unaware of their conspiracy, decided to go ahead with the deal.

Later, on various pretexts, the accused took sum of Rs 1.31 crore from the complainant but never returned a penny. Following which, Harchandnani approached EOW.

Cops have registered an offence and probing further.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement