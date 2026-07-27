Robotic Surgery Transforming Modern Surgical Practice, Say Experts at IMA Nagpur CME

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Nagpur: Robotic-assisted surgery is redefining modern surgical practice by enhancing precision, visualization, and patient outcomes, according to experts who spoke at a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on “Robotic Surgery” organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Nagpur Branch, at Dr. Dinkar Hardas Hall.

The programme was attended by Dr. P. P. Joshi of AIIMS Nagpur as the Chief Guest and Dr. Raj Gajbhiye, Dean of Government Medical College, Nagpur, as the Guest of Honour. The CME brought together leading medical professionals to discuss the evolution, current applications, and future of robotic-assisted surgery.

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Sessions covered the fundamentals of robotic surgery, the evolution and anatomy of surgical robots, strategies for establishing successful robotic surgery programmes, the impact of robotic technology on surgical practice, and the future integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation in surgery.

A panel discussion titled “Robotic Surgery: Clearly Not a Hype, But Is There a Clear Winner?” examined the benefits, limitations, and future role of robotic surgery compared with conventional and laparoscopic techniques.

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Experts emphasized that robotic surgery is not intended to replace surgeons but to enhance their capabilities through improved visualization, greater precision, and advanced technological support. They stressed that the success of a robotic surgery programme depends on proper training, multidisciplinary teamwork, careful patient selection, and robust institutional infrastructure.

The speakers also noted that the future of robotic surgery will increasingly be shaped by AI, automation, and data-driven decision-making. However, they underscored that technological adoption must remain patient-centric and be guided by proven clinical benefits, safety, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness.

The CME was conducted under the guidance of Dr. Sachin Gathe, President of IMA Nagpur, and Dr. Anjali Bhandarkar, Honorary Secretary. Dr. Abhishek Singh (Convenor) and Dr. Abhinav Deshpande (Coordinator) played key roles in organising the programme. Dr. Shruti S. served as the Master of Ceremonies, while Dr. Ratan Roy was the MMC Observer.

The programme concluded with an academic quiz followed by lunch.

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