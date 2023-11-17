Robbery Turns Fatal: Victim booked for ‘Culpable Homicide’ as one suspected robber dies in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a startling turn of events, the Kotwali Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Lokesh Ramnath Gaund (29), a resident of Bhawani Nagar, Kharbi. The charge stems from a scuffle that ensued between Lokesh and two alleged robbers, resulting in the death of one of them.

The incident unfolded on Thursday night around 10 pm when Lokesh was returning home. In front of Bharat Petrol Pump on Great Nag Road, he was accosted by Shoeb Aslam Khan (20), a resident of New Mhalgi Nagar, and Nikhil Tiwari (19), a resident of Vaishnavi Mata Nagar, Pipla Road, Hudkeshwar.

Advertisement

According to the police report, the duo allegedly snatched a silver bracelet worth Rs 4,500 from Lokesh. When he resisted, a scuffle broke out between them. In the ensuing struggle, Lokesh pushed Nikhil aside, causing him to fall and sustain head injuries.

Nikhil was immediately rushed to Mayo Hospital in an unconscious state. Despite medical efforts, the doctors declared him dead. Acting on Lokesh’s complaint, the police initially registered a case under Sections 392 (Robbery) and 34 (Acts done by two or more persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC against Shoeb Khan and the deceased Nikhil Tiwari.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn as Subhash Shyamkishor Tiwari (42), the father of the deceased, lodged a counter complaint. As a result, the police have now filed a case under Section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC against Lokesh.

The investigation is currently ongoing, with authorities scrutinizing the circumstances surrounding the incident. The case poses a complex legal challenge as it involves conflicting complaints from both the victim and the deceased’s family. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement