Maharashtra Government approves stage-II plan with Rs 8.25 Crore first instalment

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government has granted administrative approval for Stage-II of the Sonegaon Lake beautification plan proposed by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). The Chief Secretary-led high-powered committee reviewed the plan and released the first instalment of Rs 8.25 crore, endorsing the ambitious Rs 24.96 crore project aimed at restoring and enhancing the historic lake.

Recognizing Sonegaon Lake’s historical significance, the committee emphasized that the funds allocated would contribute to its conservation and further augment its aesthetic appeal. The NMC, in its commitment to revitalizing the city’s water bodies, has undertaken lake conservation efforts to restore their pristine glory.

As outlined in the plan, the NMC will construct a protective wall on the southern part of Sonegaon Lake. Additionally, beautification efforts, including the creation of lawns and other amenities, will be implemented along the southern, western, and eastern boundaries of the lake to transform it into a potential tourism hotspot.

The move comes in response to the community’s desire for more recreational spaces around the lake. Previously, desilting work was carried out at the lake bed, contributing to increased water storage. However, the current seating arrangements at the temple premises adjoining the lake are limited, leading the NMC to propose the installation of floodlights and the creation of a small garden, enabling families to visit and enjoy quality time by the lakeside, especially after sunset.

The Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, in approving Stage-II of the beautification plan, advised the Municipal Commissioner to ensure strict adherence to budgetary constraints and implementation norms. The goal is to complete the beautification works at Sonegaon Lake by March 31, 2024.

Furthermore, the NMC has been directed to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Temple Trust if any development or beautification works are planned at the temple’s premises. The District Collector is expected to facilitate a pact between the Trust and the NMC to ensure proper execution of the work. Additionally, the NMC is mandated to submit a quality assurance report upon the completion of the project.

Sonegaon Lake, constructed during the Bhonsala regime, holds historical significance as it served as a station for their cavalry. The ongoing beautification project seeks to honor this history while creating a modern recreational space for the community.

