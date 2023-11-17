NEET UG 2024 Rationalised Syllabus To Be Out Next Week? Check Registration Dates

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate NEET (UG) – 2024 on May 5, 2024. NEET, the toughest and the single largest medical entrance examination will be conducted at several exam centres in pen and paper mode in 13 languages. The examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. As per the TOI report, the testing agency will notify a rationalised syllabus for the undergraduate medical entrance examination next week. Meanwhile, the online registration to submit the application form is likely to begin in January.

Will NTA Reduce NEET Syllabus?

The reports further suggest that the new syllabus will be based on inputs from the National Medical Commission (NMC), the Indian Regulatory body, and after consultations with several Boards that rationalised their senior secondary syllabus during the deadly pandemic – COVID-19.

“NTA will notify NEET-UG syllabus next week so that it helps students in preparation. It will be a reduced syllabus. The students will be getting over six months to plan their studies for the entrance test,” NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh was quoted as saying to TOI.

The syllabus will be rationalized, considering the syllabus reductions implemented by several education boards in response to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. NCERT and CBSE dropped the major portions for Classes 9 to 12 in response to the pandemic. In 2020, The current class 12th batch was in class IX when rationalisation of syllabus was initiated. However, the syllabus for competitive examinations such as — NEET-UG and Joint Entrance Examination (Main) had remained unchanged so far.

The NTA NEET UG Information notification will include details like exam dates, eligibility criteria, exam patterns, and registration details. Till now, NTA has not released any official statement on the NTA NEET UG 2024 Registration date and time. Only 170 academic calendar days are left for the examination to begin.

