    Published On : Thu, Jun 18th, 2020

    Robbery plans foiled in Lakadganj, Ajni; 8 goons held

    Representational Pic

    Nagpur: Lakadganj and Ajni police have foiled robbery plans by arresting eight members of two gangs separately on late Wednesday night.

    A patrolling team of Lakadganj police nabbed Rajesh Anjan Wanjari (26), resident of Bouddhapura, Buddhanagar, Suraj alias Vatya Tikaram Dhikolkar (25) of Ghasbazaar, Old Mangalwari, Rahul alias Don Raghunath Paunikar (24), residing behind Umiya Shankar School, and Kuldip Ramyagnya Pandey (22) of Old Mangalwari. The four gang members were planning robbery and had gathered at a dark spot near Raj Enterprises beside Shendre Dal Mill in Chhapru Nagar on CA Road around 0110 hours of Thursday. Cops have seized a sword, knife, iron rod and other weapon from possession of arrested accused.

    The four accused were booked under Sections 399, 402, 188, 270 of the IPC read with Section 4+25 of Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.

    Ajni:
    Similarly, a patrolling team of Ajni police, acting on information, rounded up four members of a gang assembled at Ajni Railway Quarters Nagar, near Nag Mandir around 0055 hours of Thursday. The gang, armed with weapons, was planning a dacoity somewhere. The accused have been identified as Jaishiv Sampatlal Shivvanshi (23) of Ramteke Nagar, Shubham alias Olanga Vamanrao Doble (21) of Chandramani Nagar, Sylvester Joseph alias Sillu Anthony (28) of New Babhulkheda and Akshay alias Vagar Dinkar Mahure (28), resident of Joginagar. However, the fifth member named Samir alias Thapa Jamal Khan of Babulkheda managed the escape in the darkness. Cops have seized a sword, knife, iron rod, chilli powder and other material from possession of arrested accused.

    Ajni PSI Dake booked the accused under Section 399 of the IPC read with Section 4+25 of Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.

