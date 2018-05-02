Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, Jun 18th, 2020
    Video: Undercook food for sanitation workers at govt hospitals in Nagpur 

    Nagpur: In a shocking incident reported from Government Medical College and Hospitals in the city, the sanitation workers from the hospital were allegedly served undercook food. In a video shared by a sanitation staff who were placed under quarantined facilities along with other front line warriors, have leveled up allegations. 

    In the video, a sanitation worker can been seen complaining about the apathy of the administration who, on the one hand applaud sanitation workers in containing novel Corona Virus outbreak however, seems to fail drastically when it comes to extend the helping hand to them.

    Watch video here: 

