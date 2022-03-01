Robbery detected within 12-hours due to prompt action DCP Vinita S and team

Nagpur: Between the intervening night of February 27 and 28 ,DCP Zone II Vinita Sahu who was leading the night patrolling, received the information about assault on a security guard in Jurisdiction of Mankapur Police Station wherein the accused had assaulted the injured and taken away his mobile, bike and wallet.



She immediately reached the spot and took stock of the matter and deployed various teams to trace the accused. Working swiftly on the case,Under the close supervision of DCP Zone II, the spot was also visited by ACP SADAR Madhuri Baviskar and Sr PI Mankapur Vaijayanti Mandavdhare , PI Crime Gittikhadan Suhas Choudhari and all DB teams of Zone II who checked all the CCTV cameras on the route,gathered Intel from locals and identified and traced the accused.

All the three accused ,who are having previous criminal record have been taken into custody by police within 12 hours and lost property has been recovered .